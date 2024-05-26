Milestone achieved in overseas employment program

The government has reported substantial progress in its program to send workers abroad, with over 60,000 Thais now employed in 139 countries, achieving over 60% of the annual target of 100,000 workers.

The initiative, managed by the Department of Employment under the Ministry of Labor, has seen the largest number of Thai workers heading to Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Laos, and the United States. These destinations represent a diverse set of opportunities, ranging from skilled to unskilled labor markets.







Deputy Government Spokesperson Karom Polpornklang highlighted the rigorous preparation these workers undergo before departure. This includes training on job-seeking, understanding employment contracts, and familiarization with the customs, culture, and legal systems of the host countries. He noted that such preparations are vital in ensuring that workers are both confident and competent in their new environments.

Thai workers have also been trained on how to access support services and understand their rights and legal protections abroad. They are also encouraged to join a government-backed fund that provides protection and benefits in cases of emergencies, including accidents, health issues, or other crises while overseas.









For those interested in working abroad, the government has made resources available online and through various employment offices. Job listings and additional information can be accessed through the official website, www.doe.go.th/overseas, local provincial employment offices, Bangkok employment offices 1-10, or contact the Ministry of Labor hotline at 1506, and the Department of Employment hotline at 1694. (NNT)



































