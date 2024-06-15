Appointment of former Voice TV staff member as host on NBT2HD channel clarified

Public Relations Department (PRD) Director-General Sudreutai Lertkasem has addressed the recent appointment of a former Voice TV staff member as a host on the NBT2HD channel. She explained that rotating or replacing program hosts is a standard procedure within television broadcasting, guided by the need to adapt to current viewing trends and audience demands.







According to Sudreutai, the policy is integral to NBT’s strategic efforts to invigorate its broadcast content by incorporating seasoned journalists and renowned media professionals from various backgrounds. The appointment of the former Voice TV host was carefully considered, based on their extensive experience in the media sector and their proven ability to clarify complex news topics for the public.

The PRD director-general affirmed that the hiring process was conducted strictly according to established protocols, ensuring a transparent and equitable selection process devoid of special privileges. She also made clear that all new programming on the NBT network undergoes a rigorous trial period during which its effectiveness, quality, and public benefit are meticulously evaluated.









Additionally, Sudreutai reiterated the PRD’s commitment to maintaining stringent oversight over NBT2HD’s editorial and operational directions. The governance is aligned with the regulatory frameworks established by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), ensuring that all content produced and broadcast serves the public’s best interests efficiently and effectively. (NNT)





































