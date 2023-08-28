Fisheries Dept. raises seafood inspection from Japan

The Fisheries Department has intensified inspections on seafood products imported from Japan following Japan’s release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.

Mr. Thaworn Tanchai, Deputy Director-General of the Fisheries Department, revealed that the department has intensified its scrutiny of seafood products imported from Japan after Japan released treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean, aimed at decommissioning the power plant and restoring the area.







The focus is on randomly sampling seafood imported from areas near the nuclear accident site, emphasizing that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has assessed the treated water to be safely free of radioactive contamination, with no impact on health and the environment. (TNA)













