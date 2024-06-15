PM visits newly renovated Hua Hin Railway Station

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin recently visited the newly renovated Hua Hin Railway Station in Prachuap Khiri Khan province to promote regional tourism through improved infrastructure. The visit, which aligns with the government’s IGNITE TOURISM THAILAND policy, highlighted the ongoing development of this local station into a major tourist destination and the advancement of the STR Royal Blossom tourism train service.







Joined by Deputy Minister of Transport Suraphong Piyachote and other officials, Srettha engaged with tourists and locals during his visit on June 14. This included an onsite meeting with a group of officials, during which the premier commended the unique Thai design elements of the train’s renovations.

The STR Royal Blossom, a refitted passenger train originally from Japan, has been transformed by Thai craftsmen to cater specifically to tourists. The vehicle features onboard entertainment and expansive windows for panoramic views, enriching the travel experience between Nakhon Pathom and Chumphon.







The upgrade includes four private group cabins in one car, each designed to accommodate 4–6 people. Three cars have been converted into shared cabins with 48 seats each, and a leisure car has been transformed into a dining car, offering food and beverages for a more enjoyable journey. (NNT)













































