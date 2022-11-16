Police chief not seeing any sign of irregularities for APEC Summit in Bangkok

Local police and riot police were deployed to secure the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), the venue of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, and roads in its vicinity.

Checkpoints were set up on Ratchadaphisek Road between Asok Montree and Rama IV intersections where the convention center stands. The route was closed to traffic at midnight last night. Officials at the checkpoints did not see any irregular movements as of this morning.







Present at QSNCC were special branch police and bomb squads as well as the security guards who manned its entrances.

National police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas led his officials to check security measures and personnel at the center and its vicinity.

Security was 100% confirmed as there was not any sign of irregularities, Pol Gen Damrongsak said.







He acknowledged the intelligence report that demonstrators would show up in some areas during the summit. Demonstrators must abide by the law and if they enter restricted areas, they will face legal action, the police chief said. (TNA)































