Bangkok routes, MRT station, park closed during APEC Summit Nov 16-19

The Royal Thai Police Office recommended people avoid roads to the venue of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit from Nov 16 to 19 while the MRT’s station at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center will be closed during the same period.

RTPO spokesman Pol Maj Gen Archayon Kraithong said that the MRT’s station at the convention center which was the APEC Summit venue would be closed from 12.01am on Nov 16 to 6pm on Nov 19.







The routes that will be affected are:

1) Ratchadapisek Road from Asokmontree to Rama IV Intersection and Duangpitak Road

2) Phloenchit Road (inbound), Wireless Road (main lane) from Phloenchit Intersection to Sarasin Intersection, Ratchadamri Road (inbound) from Ratchaprasong Intersection to Ratchadamri Intersection, Soi Tonson and Soi Ruamrudee from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

3) One-way traffic from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Ratchadamri (outbound) from Ratchadamri Intersection to Ratchaprasong Intersection, Wireless Road (outbound lane of parallel road) from Sarasin Intersection to Phloenchit Intersection and Phloenchit Road from Tai Duan Phloenchit Intersection to Ratchaprasong Intersection.







Moreover, the Benjakitti Forest Park will be closed from Nov 14 to 19 because it stands next to the summit venue and will accommodate security units.

Regarding expected demonstrations, the police spokesman said demonstrators could use a venue prepared for them.

Demonstrators must report their demonstration plans to local police beforehand. The government set a venue for demonstrations and prohibited them from blocking entrances and exits at the 19 hotels that would accommodate summit participants, he said.

To ensure security, the police and Aeronautical Radio of Thailand banned drones in Bangkok from Nov 13 to 21, Pol Maj Gen Archayon said. (TNA)

































