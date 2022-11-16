Spouses of APEC leaders to visit Arts of the Kingdom museum in Ayutthaya on Nov 18

Spouses and partners of the leaders of the Asia-Pacific economies participating in the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week are invited to embark on a trip to the historical province of Ayutthaya this Friday. Ayutthaya Province on Wednesday made final rehearsals for the reception of the visiting party.

The trip, to take place on 18 November, will take partners and spouses of APEC leaders to the Arts of the Kingdom museum, which showcases handicrafts made by local artisans from royal projects of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.







Governor of Ayutthaya Niwat Rungsakhon yesterday chaired a preparatory meeting and rehearsal for this trip, to ensure the readiness of security measures, traffic measures, facilities, and cultural performances.

Arts of the Kingdom Museum was established under the initiative of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit. The museum now serves as a learning center for Thailand’s capacities and accomplishments in sustainable and eco-friendly development, in line with the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.







The museum currently exhibits meticulously made handicrafts by artisans of Queen Sirikit Institute and the SUPPORT Foundation of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit. These collections showcase traditional Thai handicraft techniques, such as gilding, inlay, embroidery, and handicrafts made from silver and gold. These items are highly valuable and reflect the advanced craftsmanship of Thai artisans. Such know-how is passed on from one generation to the next. (NNT)



































