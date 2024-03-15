‘Poi Sang Long’ ordination ceremony at temples in Mae Hong Son March-April

THAILAND EVENT: This year’s first Poi Sang Long ordination ceremony already took place at Wat Phra That Doi Kongmu from 10-13 March. Over the next few weeks, the three-day ritual is scheduled to take place at different temples throughout Mae Hong Son.
Here’s the English version the event’s calendar prepared by the TAT Mae Hong Son Office.
-Mueang District
22-24 March 2024: Wat Huai Pha
26-28 March 2024: Wat Sop Pong
3-6 April 2024: Wat Huai Duea
5-7 April 2024: Wat Klang Thung
11-14 April 2024: Wat Huai Makhuea Som
-Mae Sariang District
29 March – 1 April 2024: Wat Si Bun Rueang
-Khun Yuam District
22-24 March 2024: Wat Mueang Pon
-Pai District
4-6 April 2024: Wat Pa Kham
-Pang Mapha District
22-25 March 2024: Wat Pang Kham
1-4 April 2024: Wat Tham Lot
19-22 April 2024: Wat Pung Yam (TAT)