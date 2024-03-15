‘Poi Sang Long’ ordination ceremony at temples in Mae Hong Son March-April

THAILAND EVENT: This year’s first Poi Sang Long ordination ceremony already took place at Wat Phra That Doi Kongmu from 10-13 March. Over the next few weeks, the three-day ritual is scheduled to take place at different temples throughout Mae Hong Son.

Here’s the English version the event’s calendar prepared by the TAT Mae Hong Son Office.







-Mueang District

22-24 March 2024: Wat Huai Pha

26-28 March 2024: Wat Sop Pong

3-6 April 2024: Wat Huai Duea

5-7 April 2024: Wat Klang Thung

11-14 April 2024: Wat Huai Makhuea Som

-Mae Sariang District

29 March – 1 April 2024: Wat Si Bun Rueang







-Khun Yuam District

22-24 March 2024: Wat Mueang Pon

-Pai District

4-6 April 2024: Wat Pa Kham

-Pang Mapha District

22-25 March 2024: Wat Pang Kham

1-4 April 2024: Wat Tham Lot

19-22 April 2024: Wat Pung Yam (TAT)















































