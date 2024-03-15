Belgium Embassy inspires members of Luukrieang Group in ‘Little Chefs, Big Hearts’ project

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the Embassy of Belgium, organized a knowledge-sharing session to inspire members of Luukrieang Group on self-preparation for professional careers under the ‘Little Chefs, Big Hearts’ project.

On 15 March 2024, Her Excellency Mrs. Sibille de Cartier d’Yves, Ambassador of Belgium to Thailand, welcomed members of Luukrieang Group to her residence , and organized a workshop on Belgium pastry by the Embassy’s chef.

In addition, the group also got to learn from the chef, together with the service staff and the Ambassador's secretary, their experiences working at the Residence and the Embassy of Belgium. (MFA)












































