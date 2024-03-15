List of Songkran events in Bangkok

THAILAND FESTIVAL: It will soon be the #Songkran Festival and information about events is starting to come into the TAT Newsroom. Here’s only some of the Songkran events in Bangkok that we have received so far. We will post events from other regions soon. Please follow us on Facebook and X for full details.

Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024

11-15 April, along Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue and at Sanam Luang

Songkran Bazaar Music Festival 2024

11-15 April, at The Bazaar Ratchadapisek







Siam Songkran Music Festival 2024

12-15 April, at RCA Central Park

Samyan Water Festival 2024

13-15 April, at Samyan-Buntudthong

S2O Songkran Music Festival 2024

13-15 April, at Live Park Rama 9







“World Water Festival: The Songkran Phenomena”

The Iconic Songkran Festival 2024, from 10-21 April at ICONSIAM

Ultrasonic Water Festival 2024, from 9-16 April at Siam Paragon

Splashtastic Fun Fest, from 1-30 April at Siam Center

The Summer Exploratorium, from 3-16 April at Siam Discovery (TAT)

































