PM’s debrief on official visit to Australia during March 4-6

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin gave a debriefing to the media on his attendance at the 2024 ASEAN-Australia Special Summit during March 4-6, 2024.

The 2024 ASEAN-Australia Special Summit was held to celebrate 50 years since Australia became ASEAN’s first Dialogue Partner, and to promote ASEAN – Australia cooperation under the 3 Pillars of ASEAN Community, namely, ASEAN Political-Security Community, ASEAN Economic Community, and ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community.







The Prime Minister, as head of the Thai delegation, has pinpointed two priority areas that Thailand wants to put forward, that is, seamless connectivity in all dimensions, i.e., 1) trade and investment through existing cooperation frameworks; 2) infrastructure through promoting seamless logistics; 3) digital connectivity through the development of an ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) which will help double the value of the region’s digital economy to 2 trillion dollars; and most importantly 4) people-to-people connectivity through soft power and creative industries, as well as visa-free travel between ASEAN and Australia.







The other priority area the Prime Minister highlighted is the transition to a greener region. He stated that Australia could play a vital role in helping to build an EV ecosystem in ASEAN, and promote green and sustainable finance through taxonomy and the issuing of sustainability bonds.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that regional security and peace, as well as economic partnership, development cooperation, and climate action, will be built and promoted through the shared goals. Thailand commits to working closely with both ASEAN and Australia in strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership towards regional achievements.







On the meeting aspect, the Prime Minister had bilateral meetings with leaders of 4 countries. He discussed border trade with the Lao Prime Minister, and peace in the Southern border provinces with the Malaysian Prime Minister. Since the Prime Minister has recently visited the Southern border provinces and envisions an increase of opportunities through unveiling the provinces’ hidden gems to tourists and travelers, he also discussed about the issue with the Malaysian Prime Minister as another dimension of solving the Southern border problem. On a meeting with the Australian leader, the Prime Minister called for Australia’s support in importing Thai labor to work in the country’s agricultural sector. He also thanked Australia for taking good care of Thai students. The meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister was also cordial. The issue of visa-free travel was also mentioned, and the New Zealand Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Thailand this April.

The Prime Minister had also chances to meet with executives of 6 leading firms in various industries, clean energy, and superannuation fund. He was confident that Thailand is well benefited from his trip to Australia this time. (PRD)































