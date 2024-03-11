PM discusses designer visibility with Parisian retail

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, alongside key members of Thailand’s Soft Power Committee, engaged in strategic discussions with leading Parisian department stores Printemps and Bon Marché on March 10. The Thai delegation, which included Committee Vice Chairman Paetongtarn Shinawatra and committee member Chadatip Chutrakul, met with executives from these prestigious retail institutions as part of a broader effort to enhance Thai designers’ visibility on the international stage.







During the meeting with Printemps President Jean-Marc Bellaiche, the conversation revolved around the potential for collaborative efforts to showcase Thai products within the fashion-forward retail space. Printemps, known for its dedication to fashion, agreed to allocate special areas for young Thai designers, providing them with a unique opportunity to display their work to a global audience. The agreement is expected also greatly support the growth of Thailand’s creative economy by introducing Thai craftsmanship to international markets.







The Thai delegation’s subsequent visit to Bon Marché, involving its Department Director, Catherine Newey, and Finance Director, Christine Beaude, allowed the two sides to discuss Thailand’s commitment to expanding its presence in the luxury retail sector. Bon Marché, a high-end retailer that prides itself on curating only the finest products, is part of the LVMH group. Talks focused on creating avenues for reciprocal retail activities and pop-up booth exhibitions, which would serve as a platform for Thai products and designs. (NNT)





























