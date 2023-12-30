PM, wife declare wealth of one billion baht

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his spouse have declared wealth of 1.02 billion baht, according to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

The NACC on Thursday disclosed the assets of 13 political officeholders, including the Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Mr. Srettha.







His assets amount to more than 659 million baht. This includes cash of one million baht, deposits in 47 bank accounts totaling 68.9 million baht. Additionally, there are investments in land in the Khlong Toei – Phra Khanong area, with a value of 158.4 million baht. There are also houses and structures worth 156 million baht, a 3-story house in Khlong Toei, Bangkok, valued at over 18 million baht, and an Aston Martin DB5 valued at 50 million baht. Furthermore, there are other assets worth over 135 million baht, including 38 watches valued at 121.9 million baht, such as the Patek Philippe 5470P-001 watch valued at 30 million baht, six Buddha amulets valued at 1.6 million baht. He has 9.73 million baht in bank overdrafts.







Meanwhile, his wife Mrs. Pakpilai Thavisin, has assets exceeding 361 million baht, including 1.8 million baht in cash, deposits in 38 bank accounts totaling over 47 million baht. Investments, vehicles along with other assets have a total value of over 256 million baht. This includes 31 watches with a total value of more than 84 million baht, 48 bags valued at 37 million baht, such as the Hermes Birkin size 30 Black Matte Color Porosus Crocodile bag valued at over two million baht and diamond jewelry items worth over 131 million baht. She has about 450,000 baht in bank overdrafts.







The prime minister reported annual income, mainly from salary, remuneration, and bonuses amounting to 153 million baht, retirement benefits of about 45,000 baht, income from terminating membership in the provident fund amounting to 65 million baht, money given by his children of 20 million baht, and other income for retirement compensation of 13 million baht. The total annual income of the prime minister is 253 million baht. (TNA)





























