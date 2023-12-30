Gov’t to seek common solution on minimum wage raise

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin responded to the media regarding the public concern on minimum wage raise that there must be a committee for district-based and career-based survey, as well as other relevant mechanisms, to come up with appropriate minimum wage rates.







He also mentioned about his dialogue with the Malaysian Prime Minister. According to the Prime Minister, the Malaysian counterpart expressed view that failure to raise the minimum wage means the delay in national economic growth. Nine years ago, Thailand’s minimum wage was 300 Baht, whereas now is 337 Baht, an increase of only 12%.







The Prime Minister added that a decision to make people’s livelihood better sometimes cannot be made based primarily on the legal aspect. His goal is to make everyone happy and for them to live a sustainable life. The Government would put utmost effort to seek common solution on this matter. (PRD)





























