Violent clash erupts between Thai and Indian tourists in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A shocking video emerged online, showing a violent clash between a group of Thai and Indian tourists on the beach road in Pattaya on December 28. The incident, which occurred at Beach Road Soi 13, involved the use of weapons such as sticks, belts, bottles, and ladles, causing chaos and traffic jams in the area.

The one-minute video, which went viral on social media, captured the Thai and Indian tourists chasing and attacking each other in the middle of the road, ignoring the presence of onlookers and joggers who were exercising along the beach in the early morning.







According to eyewitnesses, the brawl started when a group of Thai men and women, who were sitting in a circle and drinking alcohol, drew the attention of a group of foreign tourists, including some of Indian origin. The latter group crossed the road to confront the Thai group, resulting in physical altercations between Thai and Indian women. Soon, more people from both sides joined the fight, escalating the violence.

The scene was described as alarming and distressing by the witnesses, who reported feeling helpless and scared for their safety. No one dared to intervene until a group of Thai men stepped in and broke up the fight.







The authorities have not yet released any official information regarding the incident or whether any complaints have been filed. The clash damaged the reputation of Pattaya, a popular tourist destination, just as the city prepared for its New Year celebrations. Further investigations, including a review of CCTV footage, are expected to determine the course of legal action in response to the violent confrontation.



























