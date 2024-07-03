PM welcomes global supply chain and logistics giant ‘DP World’ for investment opportunities

H.E. Mr. Srettha Thavisin Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand, met with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of global supply chain and logistics giant DP World, to discuss potential investment opportunities in Thailand.

During the discussions in Bangkok, the Prime Minister highlighted the vision to transform the country into a regional transportation hub.

“We discussed the overall economy and the direction of investments in various projects in Thailand, aiming to continuously drive the Thai economy’s growth to transform our country into a regional transportation hub by taking advantage of its geographical location which connects Indian Ocean and Pacific Ocean, a gateway for trade and transportation in the regional and global level”, the Prime Minister said.







The Prime Minister emphasized the government’s desire for global investors to participate in these ventures, positioning Thailand as a fully integrated economic center in the region.

He highlighted Thailand’s positive economic trajectory and its attractiveness to foreign investors.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Mr. Suriya Jungrungreangkit, expressed his pleasure in meeting the chairman and executives of DP World again in Thailand. They had previously met during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland in January. In addition to setting up its Southeast Asia cluster office in Bangkok, DP World also operates container terminals at Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri province, the country’s busiest international port.









Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said it was an honour to visit Thailand again, and he was glad to receive information on the country’s various projects.

“DP World continually looks for opportunities to invest in countries with the potential for high economic growth but where friction and obstacles in the supply chain has created challenges. With our expertise, from ports and terminals, economic zones through to transport, logistics and technology, we are ideally placed to help smooth the flow of trade.” Bin Sulayem said.

Dubai-based DP World has 111,000 employees in more than 75 countries, supporting cargo owners from ports and terminals to marine services and logistics. It handles around 10% of global container traffic. In Asia Pacific, DP World employs more than 7,000 people, and has ports and terminals in 19 locations. (PRD)





































