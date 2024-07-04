Motorcycle taxi driver assaults two women in North Pattaya

Pattaya, Thailand – Two women, Mayom 42, and Atitiya, 25, were victims of an assault by a motorcycle taxi driver on July 2nd in Soi Pattaya 4, off 2nd Road in North Pattaya. The incident, captured on video by a local resident, shows the assailant, identified by his orange motorcycle taxi vest with number 12, attacking the women.







Despite bystanders’ attempts to intervene, the altercation escalated, prompting the victims to file a complaint with Pattaya police and speak to the media about their experience. The video footage has been submitted as evidence in the police complaint, triggering an investigation under standard legal procedures.

Mayom suffered a head injury requiring five stitches, while her sister sustained a bruised eye. Recounting the incident, Mayom stated they were riding their motorcycle when the taxi driver, after dropping off a passenger, abruptly cut in front of them without signalling. This sparked a heated argument, during which the taxi driver pursued and blocked their path, ultimately assaulting them.

The assault persisted even after Mayom fell to the ground, disregarding the presence of bystanders and tourists. Authorities are actively investigating the case to ensure justice for the victims and hold the assailant accountable for his actions in Pattaya.






































