PM welcomes first group of Chinese tourists as visa exemption in effect today

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin welcomed the first group of Chinese tourists arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport as they enjoy the visa-free travel enforced today (Sept 25).

The prime minister presided over the welcoming ceremony for Chinese tourists arriving on the first flight, XJ 761, operated by Air Asia X from Shanghai to Suvarnabhumi Airport.







The total number of passengers on this flight was 341, comprising 306 Chinese passengers and 35 passengers from other nationalities.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the visa free policy for tourists from China and Kazhakstan will greatly boost the economy. The government places a high priority on ensuring the safety of tourists from the moment they arrive.









He discussed with the governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand to encourage Chinese tourists to explore secondary destinations in other provinces.

The Prime Minister and and government officials jointly presented garlands and elephant-printed pants the tourists from flight XJ 761 as souvenirs.

Chinese language welcome signs were displayed, translating to “China – Thailand, One Family, Amazing Thailand, Always Welcome Chinese Visitors” and “Travel Thailand, the More You Travel, the More Fun It Gets.” The Prime Minister personally greeted and welcomed the tourists, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) organized a welcoming ceremony for Chinese and Kazakhstani tourists, complete with traditional Thai puppet show and drum dance at four major airports, including Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, and Phuket International Airport.









TAT anticipates that the visa exemption policy will stimulate the Chinese tourist market over the next five months, allowing approximately 2,888,500 Chinese tourists to visit Thailand and generating an estimated income of 140 billion baht. During the same period, about 129,485 tourists from Kazakhstan are expected to visit, contributing an estimated 7.9 billion baht to the Thai economy.

The government is confident that these measures which will run until February 29 next year will alleviate travel constraints for tourists, both in terms of time and cost, making it easier for Chinese tourists, especially families, tour groups, and incentive groups, to choose Thailand as their destination.







These measures are being implemented during a favorable period, coinciding with the Golden Week, a time when Chinese tourists typically travel continuously until the Chinese New Year holiday.

This is expected to contribute significantly to the overall goal of welcoming 25-30 million foreign tourists this year. (TNA)



















