PM vows protection of Thai citizens amid Myanmar border conflict

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has affirmed his commitment to ensure the protection of Thai citizens amidst the latest round of military flare-ups along the Thai-Myanmar border. Recent clashes near the Second Friendship Bridge in Myawaddy, opposite Thailand’s Mae Sot district, have prompted thousands of refugees to flee into Thailand since Friday (Apr 19).







Emphasizing Thailand’s readiness to act against any threats to its territorial integrity and sovereignty resulting from the Myanmar conflict, Srettha said the situation is being closely monitored, particularly movements near the Second Friendship Bridge.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through spokesman Nikorndej Balankura, also affirmed that Thai security forces have been stationed at various locations along the border to prevent any breach of Thailand’s sovereignty. The ministry is actively coordinating efforts to ensure the safety of people in the border areas and to restore peace and stability.









Clashes in Myawaddy began intensifying on Friday evening as opposition forces attempted to take control of the city. The Myanmar military, with more than 200 soldiers currently entrenched near the Moei River checkpoint, has faced assaults from opposition drones dropping explosives.

As the fighting rages on in Myawaddy, with Myanmar military forces utilizing helicopters and conducting air strikes against opposition groups, the situation remains critical. The Thai government has prepared disaster relief centers in Mae Sot, Phop Phra, and Mae Ramat districts to aid those affected by the ongoing violence. A thousand people have since crossed over to Thailand since the escalation, seeking safety from the conflict. (NNT)





































