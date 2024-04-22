Michelin Guide Thailand 2025 to include Chonburi

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has recently announced that the upcoming edition of Michelin Guide Thailand 2025 will expand its reach to cover Chonburi Province.

Chonburi, a coastal province located around 80 kilometers from Bangkok, is popular among Thais and foreigners not only for its well-known tourist attractions, but also for its regional specialties and fresh seafood.







The Michelin Guide Thailand has played an important role in promoting Thai food to the world. The 2025 edition is scheduled to be released at the end of 2024. In this edition, Chonburi becomes the latest destination, joining Bangkok and surrounding provinces (since 2018); Phuket and Phang-Nga (since 2019); northeastern provinces (since 2023); and Ko Samui and Surat Thani (since 2024). (PRD)





































