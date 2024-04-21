Over a thousand Myanmar civilians flee to Thailand as conflict intensified

Thai authorities are ramping up security measures along the Thai-Myanmar border amid an escalating conflict that has driven civilians from Myanmar to seek refuge in Thailand. The unrest near Myawaddy, directly across from Mae Sot in Tak province, escalated on Saturday (Apr 20), leading over a thousand civilians to flee to Thailand as the conflict intensified.







On the ground, reports indicate that resistance forces have engaged heavily with government troops, using heavy artillery and drone-dropped bombs. In response, the Thai military, along with police and narcotics officers, has increased surveillance and control over the border crossings to manage the influx of refugees and ensure security.

The Ministry of Public Health has reported that among those who crossed into Thailand on Saturday, there were a significant number of children and elderly, with one individual injured by shrapnel. The situation has raised concerns about the safety of Thai citizens as well, highlighted by an incident where a stray bullet struck a residential window in Tak province, fortunately without causing any injuries.







Announcing plans to visit Mae Sot to assess the situation next week, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the government is actively monitoring the conflict and providing necessary humanitarian aid to those affected by the fighting. (NNT)

















































