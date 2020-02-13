PM visits northern provinces on water management, wildfire control

NAN – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha today visited the northern provinces of Nan and Phayao to follow up water management, wildfire control and environmental conservation projects.







Gen Prayut together with the agriculture minister, a deputy agriculture minister, the interior minister and the minister of natural resources and environment left for the North on an Embraer plane at Wing 6 in Don Muang district of Bangkok at 7am.

The delegation landed at Nan airport in Nan province and boarded a helicopter of the border patrol police to Wat Sri Khom Kham in the provincial seat of Phayao. The delegation paid respect to the main Buddha image and the body of a former abbot of the Buddhist temple and met its acting abbot.

Then the delegation went to Mae Chai district of Phayao to follow up water management projects at NongLeng Sai pond. The projects include an increase in its capacity and the maintenance of its water channel and water retention area. There the delegation met local people and visited an exhibition of local products.

In the afternoon, Prime Minister Prayut and the other cabinet ministers went to the government complex of Nan province where they were briefed on efforts to solve smoke haze and protect catchment areas, forests and natural resources.

On the same occasion, the prime minister handed title deeds to two farmers who are members of the Farmers Rehabilitation and Development Fund and Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa presented land use documents to five representatives of local communities.

Besides, the delegation discussed issues with the board of the Nan Sandbox project initiated for the sustainable exploitation of natural resources in the province.

Later the delegation visited a community enterprise in Phu Phiang district before returning to Bangkok in the evening.







