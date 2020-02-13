Clean-up in Korat after Saturday’s mass shooting, the mall reopens Thursday (Feb 13)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – The “Big Cleaning Day” campaign was launched in Korat before Terminal 21 mall will be reopened on Thursday (Feb 13) following Saturday’s mass shooting.







Volunteers, soldiers, police and administrative officers joined the clean-up campaign at three locations where the gunman carried out the attack.

The first site started at Thao Suranaree monument to Terminal 21 mall for a distance of 1.5 km.

Another two spots are the Satthatham temple and the Surathampithak army barracks.

Nakhon Ratchasima governor, Wichien Chantaranothai said after the cleaning activities, a merit-making ceremony will be organized on Thursday when Terminal 21 will reopen.

Meanwhile, donations for victims of the mass massacre have reached 30.7 million baht as of 8 am. Wednesday, the governor said.

Each family of the dead victims initially receives 300,000 baht and 100,000 baht for each family of the injured.

If the donations rise to 50 million baht, one million baht will be given to each family of the dead victims, he added.













