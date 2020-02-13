Local Covid-19 cases remain at 33

NONTHABURI — The confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country remained at 33 and Thai people have not been banned from outbound trips, except those destined for China, according to the Disease Control Department.







Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai said there was not any new case of Covid-19 patients. Of the 33 patients, 11 recovered and were discharged from hospitals and 22 were being treated at hospitals, he said.

Three of admitted patients were recovering well. Their latest tests showed negative results for the virus. One of the three was evacuated from Wuhan city, he said.

Two seriously ill patients had stable conditions. The number of patients under investigation was 799 and 212 of them recovered and were discharged from hospitals, Dr Suwannachai said.

He also said that Thailand had not prohibited its citizens from traveling abroad yet. The government only advised against traveling to China.

Meanwhile, Dr Sopon Iamsirithavorn, director of the Bureau of General Communicable Diseases, dismissed the report that a suspect extradited from Thailand to Britain might have contracted the novel coronavirus.

He said that the suspect passed a 14-day quarantine and was extradited on Jan 27. Before the extradition, the suspect was examined and found to be healthy. The suspect developed high temperatures on Feb 10, Dr Sopon said.







