PM visits Khon Kaen City Pillar Shrine and Ubolratana Dam

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin, on September 8, led a delegation of government officials to the Khon Kaen City Pillar Shrine for a moment of reverence and auspiciousness before starting his visit to the province to monitor the water situation at the Ubolratana Dam.

Accompanying the Prime Minister were Sermsak Phongpanich, the Minister of Culture, and Suriya Juangroongruangkit, the Minister of Transport, along with their respective teams. The visit to the Khon Kaen City Pillar Shrine, a central city shrine in Khon Kaen, was a customary gesture among the public and government officials to seek blessings before tackling important tasks.







Srettha’s delegation also included Kraisorn Kongchalad, the Provincial Governor of Khon Kaen, members of parliament, and former political candidates from the Pheu Thai Party.

Upon their arrival at the location, the prime minister led the delegation to pay respects and make traditional offerings to the central pillar shrine, a symbol of the city’s heritage and cultural significance.

This sacred act of reverence was completed swiftly, allowing the Prime Minister and his team to then proceed to greet the eagerly awaiting crowd of well-wishers gathered to see them off as they began the mission to assess the water situation at the Ubolratana Dam. (NNT)

































