Bangkok improves narrow sidewalks

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has embarked on a project to improve sidewalks using porous asphalt to address narrow path issues caused by tree roots.

This innovative solution allows tree roots along sidewalks to receive better water and air, ultimately improving their health.







Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Thursday inspected the testing of porous asphalt, a material being used to pave the area around the base of trees the sidewalks along Soi Inthamara 14 to the Saphan Khwai intersection in Phaya Thai district. The sidewalk improvements encompass universal design principles and involve landscaping to bury communication cables underground.

The governor explained that Bangkok is currently in the process of enhancing 17 sidewalk routes, with approximately 200 kilometers set to be improved this year.









An essential aspect of this initiative is ensuring that trees along the sidewalks can receive adequate water and air. The governor drew inspiration from a recent visit to Fukuoka, Japan, where he observed the use of porous asphalt beneath pavement tiles, enabling water to permeate and assist with drainage. This particular type of asphalt is known for its permeable properties and vertical drainage capabilities, which contribute to better air circulation and water absorption by tree roots. It also expands sidewalk space.

The process involves soil improvement, fertilization, and the addition of sand and gravel before laying the porous asphalt to ensure efficient water flow to the tree roots, allowing them to receive the necessary nourishment and reach their full potential, benefiting the environment and pedestrians alike. (TNA)

























