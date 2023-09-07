PM to visit Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, and Nong Khai this weekend

The Cabinet of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin today convened at the government house as the Prime Minister reminded Cabinet members to utilize the government budget appropriately throughout his time in office.

The meeting took place on September 6 after the Prime Minister's worship of shrines and sacred sites within the government house earlier this morning. He was joined by Cabinet members.







The PM during the meeting asked Cabinet members to address urgent issues faced by the public as quickly as possible, particularly those that will not lead legal complications. He urged the ministers to drive forward their work with data and transparency, and asked them to remain united despite coming from different parties.

Speaking to members of the media after the meeting, the PM said no resolutions were made in the very first meeting, while the topic of government policy was discussed.







On Pheu Thai Party’s campaign promising a 20-baht metro fare in Bangkok, which is not included in the list of government policies to be declared to the parliament, the PM said the government policy serves as a wider scope of work, within which the government will be taking care of all transportation modes – water, air, road, and rail.

The PM said the government will oversee the connectivity between metro lines and the use of common tickets. The government will need to review fare rates and the amount of compensation that it may need to provide.

The PM will be traveling to Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, and Nong Khai provinces in the northeastern region this weekend. He said the government was aware of the various issues faced by the general public, including the climate impact of El Nino. The PM is expected to be meeting with local farmers during this weekend's visit. (NNT)














