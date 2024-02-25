PM to visit Deep South provinces to promote tourism Feb 27-29

Prime Minister Srettha Thaivisin is set to lead a delegation on a three-day tour from February 27 to 29 to promote tourism in Thailand’s southern border provinces, an event dubbed “Travel to the South with All Your Heart.” The trip will be taken with the aim of boosting tourism activities and economic vibrancy in the Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces.

The tour is scheduled to kick off in Pattani, where the prime minister will explore the local community market and engage with community leaders and residents. His itinerary includes visits to key cultural and tourist attractions, such as the historic Baan Khun Phithak Raya and the culturally significant Leng Chu Kiang shrine, alongside attending the Pattani ASEAN Tourism Festival 2024.







The following day, in Yala Province, the Prime Minister’s engagements include a visit to the Yala Learning Park and an inspection of local initiatives to promote regional specialties such as the “Pluangchompoo fish upstream of Halabala forest’ and ‘Nile tilapia Sai Nam Lai Betong” to national GI status. His visit also involves the Betong Cold Climate Flower Garden, the Betong Mongkhonrit Tunnel, and Skywalk Aiyerweng.







The visit concludes in Narathiwat province, where the prime minister plans to visit the Islamic Cultural Heritage Museum and engage with the local Islamic Committee. He will also lead a discussion on strategies to develop tourism further in these provinces. (NNT)































