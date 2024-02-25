EV taxis available at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Airports of Thailand (AOT) has recently launched an electric vehicle (EV) taxi service for passengers at parking zone E in Suvarnabhumi airport. This project is part of AOT’s target to promote Suvarnabhumi as Thailand’s first environmentally friendly airport, known as a “green airport.”







In the first stage, 18 EV chargers with 40 kilowatts (kW) and 150 kW of power output have already been installed at the airport to support EV taxis. Another 12 EV chargers with 360 kW and 150 kW of power output are being set up for shuttle buses and other public vehicles. In the near future, AOT will install EV charging stations in seven locations within the airport in order to meet the trend of green-energy vehicles.

AOT expects that the airport’s EV transformation will greatly reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions. (PRD)































