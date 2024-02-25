PM Srettha surprise visit to Suvarnabhumi Airport to inspect service systems

Prime Minister Srettha Thaivisin made a surprise visit to Suvarnabhumi Airport to inspect its service systems, marking his second unannounced visit. This trip was conducted during the evening to contrast his previous inspection in the morning, aiming to evaluate the airport’s operations during high passenger traffic.







During his inspection, the prime minister timed the complete passenger journey, from arrival at the airport and navigating through the check-in and security processes to reaching the terminal and boarding. The same level of scrutiny was applied to the procedures for arriving passengers, including disembarking, proceeding through immigration, and the overall management of these systems. It was found that these processes were time-consuming, which raised concerns about efficiency.







Later, the prime minister discussed with the airport staff the possibility of resolving the issues related to timing, encouraging officials from both the Port Authority and Immigration to conduct personal inspections during peak hours to pinpoint and remedy specific issues.

Srettha also urged airport staff to show a strong commitment to service and pay close attention to tourists, with the goal of creating a positive first impression upon their arrival in Thailand, believing this approach can turn challenges into opportunities to enhance the country’s tourism industry. (NNT)





























