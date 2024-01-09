PM to update on progress of transport projects, haze problem in Chiang Mai Jan 10-12

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin is scheduled for a field visit in Chiang Mai province during January 10-12 to observe and follow up on the Government’s policy implementation progress on transport infrastructure development, PM2.5 situation, and tourism promotion in the province.

Accompanying the Prime Minister are Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Minister of Transport and Minister of Tourism and Sports, according to government spokesman Chai Wacharonke.







On Jan 11, the Prime Minister will chair a meeting at the Royal Thai Air Forces (Wing41) to update on the progress of various transport projects such as Lanna Airport construction, Red-truck EVs; and Chiang Mai’s 3rd Ring Road construction.

He will later chair a meeting to follow up on haze tackling in Chiang Mai and will observe the launch of royal rainmaking operation to alleviate haze problem and PM2.5 particulates.







In the afternoon, the Prime Minister will travel to the Northern Forest Fire Control Training and Development Center where he will be briefed on hotspot solution and construction of firebreaks. He will then go to the Royal Park Rajapruek to update on the implementation progress of Chiang Mai tourist attraction development plan.

On Jan 12, the Prime Minister will preside over The 1st International Lahu New Year Ceremony at Phayap University in San Sai district, before returning to Bangkok. (TNA)





























