Health Ministry ramps up influenza vaccination for health safety

The Public Health Ministry has announced plans to distribute 200,000 additional influenza vaccines to public transport and tourism workers in 31 provinces. This initiative, aimed at curbing influenza spread, follows a year with 472,222 reported cases and 29 deaths.

Department of Disease Control (DDC) Director-General Dr Thongchai Keeratihuttayakorn said the program targets individuals in the transport sector and employees in the hospitality industry. However, vaccine priority will be given to workers in densely populated cities where infection rates are highest.







The initiative is also part of the ministry’s strategy to support the tourism sector and improve public health. In 2023, dengue fever and COVID-19 were also prevalent, with 147,412 dengue infections and 37,863 COVID-19 hospital admissions.

Dr Manoon Leechawengwongs, a pulmonary disease expert at Vichaiyut Hospital, advises wearing masks in populated areas and practicing proper hygiene as preventive measures against influenza, COVID-19, and other illnesses. (NNT)





























