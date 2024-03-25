PM to inject 3 million baht per point in support of Thai footballers at FIFA World Cup qualifier

A football-loving Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin announced fundraising plans to inject 3 million baht per point to Thailand’s national football team, gearing up for a crucial World Cup qualifier against South Korea, set to take place at Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium on Tuesday March 26.







Mr. Srettha on Sunday posted a set of four pictures of Thailand’s national football team also known as “Changsuek” or the War Elephants during the training session on his social media platform X, formerly known as twitter. He also posted a message that the World Cup qualifier between the Thai national team and the South Korean national teams a very important match. He would like to invite our Thai brothers and sisters to watch and cheer the Thai team together at the Rajamangala Stadium or cheer through the live broadcast on television.

The premier said he would like to support the Football Association of Thailand to raise money from various sources as a bonus for the Thai players, 3 million baht per point.







The Thai team is under the team management of Masatada Ishii, the Japanese coach.

The upcoming match is a part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Group C. Following a commendable 1-1 draw in Seoul, the Thai team finds itself in high spirits, holding the second spot in the group thanks to goal difference, just behind South Korea. As the match is in Bangkok, Thailand is looking to leverage the home crowd’s support to secure a favorable outcome. (TNA)































