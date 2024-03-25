Nakhon Phanom to host ‘Amazing Balloon Fest’ March 29-31; Songkran celebrations along Mekhong River April 13-15

Nakhon Phanom province is set to host its inaugural balloon festival, the “Amazing Balloon Nakhon Phanom Fest 2024,” from March 29 to 31, introducing an array of giant balloons, international kites, and a lively walking street. The event celebrates the province’s unique culture and craftsmanship alongside free evening concerts featuring well-known acts such as Copy Show, Add and Sek, T-Rex, and Up Size Down.







Following the balloon fest, the province will continue the festivities with special Songkran celebrations from April 13 to 15 along Mekhong River’s Khao Pun road. The event, collaboration between the provincial tourism authority and Nakhon Phanom Municipality, will feature merit-making, traditional water-splashing rituals, and flower parades, enhancing the festive spirit with a 100-meter-long water tunnel and the distribution of khao pun.







Adding to the excitement, breakdancing performances by the Vietnam Town Street dance group will entertain visitors, showing off the dance’s recent recognition as an Asian Games sport. The Songkran celebration will also include performances by Neck Naruephon, Man R Panuwat, and Boy Phanomprai, promising an engaging mix of cultural and modern entertainment for all ages. (NNT)

































