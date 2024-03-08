Thailand continues to combat informal debt issue and loan negotiation

The Ministry of Interior has disclosed that approximately 153,400 individuals have registered for the government’s initiative to combat the issue of informal debt, with around 30,700 participants already entering the debt mediation process. Successfully, 19,800 cases have concluded, resulting in a total debt reduction of 785.27 million baht.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to prompt all provinces to continuously address the informal debt problem while ensuring the follow-up on the negotiation outcomes.







This effort is to guarantee that the resolution of informal debt issues is comprehensive and successful. Additionally, the government has been organizing “Debt Resolution Market” events to specifically support the resolution of informal debt issues.

Aside from debt mediation, the Ministry of Interior is also focusing on improving the quality of life for those burdened by informal debt. Initiatives are being organized to encourage debtors to reduce expenses, increase income, and expand opportunities for career development, including access to state financial institution funds. These policies aim to prevent re-entry into the cycle of informal debt and enable self-reliance, aligning with the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy of His Majesty the late King Rama the 9th the Great.







The Ministry of Interior emphasizes ongoing support for citizens suffering from informal debt through public relations and education about government assistance channels. This accelerates the implementation of solutions in line with government policy, ultimately aiming to sustainably improve the citizens’ quality of life. (NNT)































