PM to donate his salary to charitable foundations

Minister Srettha Thavisin announced to donate his salary and meeting allowances to various charitable foundations to help the vulnerable group of people in the country, according to the Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke.







Chai said that Srettha who is also Minister of Finance concurrently wanted to donate all of his monthly income from the Prime Minister and Finance Minister posts to assist the vulnerable group of people in the society that needed help.

He said Srettha came up with the idea that “giving” was a good thing and he wanted to begin from himself. He, therefore, will donate every single baht from his monthly income – a total of 125,590 baht (comprising a 75,590-baht salary and a 50,000-baht position allowance), to charitable foundations.







Chai said the staff would select the foundations to receive the prime minister’s donations and the first donation would be given to Foundation for Children. He added that Srettha would try to find a chance to meet the non-profit organizations and charitable foundations to listen to their problems and the help they needed to find the solutions. (TNA)













