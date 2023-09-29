Four suspects arrested in drug crackdown in Nakhon Pathom

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukwimol on Wednesday night led an operation to raid a townhouse in Nakhon Pathom provinice and arrested four suspects with a largest amount of narcotics ever recorded in a single operation in Thailand.

Pol Gen Torsak said that police conducted a raid at house in Nakhon Pathom provincial seat as part of their drug suppression mission. Four suspects, two males and two females, residing in the two-story townhouse were arrested.







Police seized fifteen million tablets of methamphetamine, 443 bars of heroin, 420 kilograms of crystal meth, and other narcotic substances known as “happy water” and “five-five”.

Pol Gen Torsak said this was the largest drug seizure in the country, estimating the street value of the drugs at about 300 million baht.







He said police spent about two years tracking down this gang of the suspects based on intelligence that they import drugs from neighbouring countries and store them here in Nakhon Pathom. He said the illicit drug were increasingly cheaper and cheaper in Thailand as the cost is less than 10 baht per tablet.

Pol Gen Torsak had earlier been appointed as the new police chief. He will succeed Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas, who will retire by the end of September. (TNA)













