PM boosts ‘OTOP Midyear 2023’ exposure

OTOP Midyear 2023, an event running from September 23rd to October 1st, saw some key government figures in attendance. The exhibition held at IMPACT Nonthaburi, themed “The Pinnacle of Wisdom, Created from Development to Increase the Value of Thai Economy,” attracted both national and international visitors.

Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, toured various stalls, especially those displaying Thai fabrics. Han Zhiqiang, the Chinese Ambassador to Thailand, accompanied him.







Deputy Minister of Interior Chada Thaised was entrusted by the Prime Minister to further publicize this year’s OTOP event. During his tour, the Prime Minister interacted with local craftspeople and even attempted to create artwork on a traditional Thai fabric, though eventually opting to write his own name beneath a stick-figure drawing instead.

Aside from touring the exhibition, he visited environmentally friendly stalls that used recycled materials to create valuable products. A local representative from Phu Kiew district of Chaiyaphum province, presented him with a silk elephant doll. (NNT)





























