PM to attend UBS Asian Investment Conference (AIC) in Hong Kong during May 28-29

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is scheduled to travel to Hong Kong SAR, People’s Republic of China during May 28-29, 2024 to attend the UBS Asian Investment Conference (AIC), as invited by executive of UBS Group AG.

According to the Government Spokesperson, the UBS Asian Investment Conference (AIC) is hosted by UBS Group AG, a multinational investment bank and financial services company founded and based in Switzerland. The company has been up and running for over 160 years, and has established its office in Thailand since 1995. The UBS Asian Investment Conference (AIC) will bring together more than 2,000 global institutional investors and individuals, as well as top executives and entrepreneurs from 300 of the most dynamic private and public companies in Asia Pacific, to share and exchange visions and ideas on investments and future innovations. The theme of 2024 UBS AIC is “Wisdom: an eye on the past, a view to the future”.







At the event, the Prime Minister will share the Thai Government’s key economic policies that aim to bolster confidence of foreign investors, i.e., the “IGNITE THAILAND” and promotion of Thailand as the region’s financial hub, among others. He will also meet with top executives of private firms to discuss investment privileges and opportunity in Thailand.

The Prime Minister’s missions include attending the Chief Investment Officer Meeting; delivering a keynote speech at the UBS Asian Investment Conference 2024 on investment opportunity in Thailand; and a bilateral meeting with the Honorable John Lee Ka-chiu, Chief Executive of Hong Kong SAR. He will also meet with executives of SF Holding, China’s largest integrated express logistics service provider and the fourth largest in the world. SF Holding has registered itself in Thailand as “SF Express”, the major shareholder of Kerry Express Thailand.









The Prime Minister’s attendance at the UBS Asian Investment Conference 2024 will be an important opportunity for Thailand to interact with top executives and entrepreneurs from both public and private sectors, and demonstrate its economic potentials. The Prime Minister will also emphasize Thailand’s readiness to welcome inward foreign investment and reveal the Government’s several investment promotion policies. (PRD)



































