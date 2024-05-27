Court sentences Move Forward Party MP to 2 years in prison in royal insult law case

The court has delivered a verdict a royal insult case, sentencing Chonticha “Lookkate” Jangrew, a Move Forward Party MP from Pathum Thani, to 3 years in prison over a rally in 2021. Her sentence was reduced to 2 years with no suspension.

Ms. Chonthicha, along with Mr. Chaithawat Tulathon, the party leader, and other MPs from the Move Forward Party, came to offer their support and listen to the verdict in the Section 112 case related to the protest in front of the Thanyaburi Provincial Court on September 11, 2021, which called for the release of political prisoners.







Ms. Chonthicha stated that there were 10 defendants in this case, all accused of violating the Emergency Decree and using amplification equipment without permission. Only she was additionally charged under Section 112 of the criminal code or the royal insult law.

She affirmed that her speech was made with good intentions and honesty, merely addressing problematic laws during the tenure of former Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-o-cha.









The Thanyaburi Provincial Court ruled in the Section 112 case, sentencing Ms. Chonthicha to 3 years in prison, but reducing the sentence by one-third to 2 years, without suspension.

In the latest development, she posted a message on her X account stating she was granted bail. -819 (TNA)





































