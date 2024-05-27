Srettha champions clean energy at ‘EARTH JUMP 2024 – The EDGE of Action’ at Samyan Mitrtown Hall, Bangkok

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has presided over the opening of EARTH JUMP 2024: The EDGE of Action at Samyan Mitrtown Hall, addressing the role of clean energy in enhancing Thailand’s appeal to foreign investors. The event, attended by more than 2,000 business leaders, included discussions on the necessity of developing robust clean energy policies to attract investment and ensure economic competitiveness.







Following the event’s opening ceremony, the prime minister shared insights from his extensive travels to promote Thailand as an investment destination. The premier underscored the frequent discussions on investment incentives, political stability, and the increasing demand for clean energy. He also detailed how Thailand could leverage its high living standards and potential for legal improvements to outpace ASEAN neighbors in attracting foreign investment.







Regional cooperation and competition in clean energy were also addressed. The premier discussed potential energy partnerships with Laos and the challenge posed by Singapore in clean energy management. He mentioned dialogues with major corporations such as Google and Microsoft about potential investments in Thailand due to its clean energy prospects.

Domestically, Srettha spoke about the urgent issue of air pollution in Chiang Mai province and the need for sustainable agricultural practices. He cited New Zealand’s innovations in developing low-methane cattle as a model for Thailand to consider. He also praised Kasikorn Bank for its support of clean energy initiatives and the government’s efforts to promote NET METERING, which incentivizes solar energy adoption.

Srettha concluded his speech on a hopeful note regarding Thailand’s clean energy trajectory, projecting that the nation might reach 50% clean energy utilization within the next 15 years. He then encouraged businesses to emulate Kasikorn Bank’s commitment to sustainable energy initiatives. (NNT)

























































