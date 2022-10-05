‘Coding for Metaverse’ project to promote digital skills among 10,000 Thai students

A ‘Coding for Metaverse’ project is now being organized to promote digital skills among at least 10,000 Thai students in Thailand. The collaboration between Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) and Bangkok University also aims to improve the digital skills of at least 200 teachers.

DEPA Senior Executive Vice President Chatchai Khunpitiluck said his agency aims to increase the digital skills of some 500,000 people nationwide. DEPA has a policy to develop Thailand’s human resources as the nation moves into the digital age.







Chatchai revealed that most recently, his agency is collaborating with Bangkok University to organize the ‘Coding for Metaverse’ project. The program will involve coding experts providing training about coding to at least 10,000 students throughout the country. Training to introduce students to the digital economy will be provided under a ‘gamification’ model. This means games will be used to provide incentives for creative learning.







The DEPA SEVP added that contests will also be held under the ‘Coding for Metaverse’ program. Senior elementary students and those in secondary education will be able to partake. Participants will demonstrate their creativity and develop their coding skills for the purpose of business extension. The contest will offer prizes worth 2 million baht in total. Interested persons may look up Bangkok University’s Facebook page for more information. (NNT)

































