Bangkok ready to handle water from north, high tides with concern

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration hopes it can cope with deluges of water from the North and high tides on Oct 7 and 8 with some concern, according to authorities.

Deputy Bangkok governor Thawida Kamolwech and Jessada Chantharaprapha, deputy director of the BMA’s Department of Drainage and Sewerage, said the City Hall was coordinating flood prevention with the Royal Irrigation Department.







According to them, the department will increasingly divert water from the Chao Phraya River to areas on its western bank.

It cannot channel water to the eastern bank because the Pa Sak Jolasid dam is already full and eastern Bangkok would be affected otherwise.

The high tide was expected at 6.03pm today but the level of the Chao Phraya River in Pak Khlong Talat area remained lower than embankments. A higher tide was predicted on Oct 8.







The BMA used sandbags to strengthen and elevate embankments along the river and their height increased by 50-80 centimeters.

However, the City Hall is concerned about the fast flow of the Chao Phraya River. If the flow rate through Bang Sai district of Ayutthaya reaches 3,300-3,500 cubic meters per second during high tides, water with high pressures can flow through or overflow the embankments. The Department of Drainage and Sewerage kept its staff on standby for swift responses in the event of such incidents. (TNA)

































