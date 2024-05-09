PM tells Finance Deputy Minister to reconsider resignation

The resignation of Krisada Chinavicharana, Deputy Minister of Finance, has been put on hold.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin revealed that upon learning of Mr. Krisada’s intent, he promptly reached out to him, indicating that the resignation letter was on its way but advised him to reconsider.

The Prime Minister suspended the resignation, expressing a desire to avoid such situations and emphasizing the need for discussion. He informed Mr. Krisada that if he felt uncomfortable with his current workload, there were many more projects within the Ministry of Finance that could involve cooperation with the Office of the Prime Minister.







He is ready to assign additional responsibilities and thus requested Mr. Krisada to think it over.

Regarding the initial reason for resignation, the prime minister speculated it was related to job allocation. Nonetheless, Prime Minister Srettha stressed the necessity of respecting the minister’s decision while acknowledging that many tasks were not fully outlined initially. He believes there is scope left for delegation specifically reserved for Mr. Krisada, who is well-positioned to drive various policies effectively.









When asked about internal discussions following a cabinet reshuffle, which might have led to some dissatisfaction among members without overt signs, Prime Minister Srettha disclosed that while some were pleased and others not, decisions had to be made linked to the functionality of their roles.

He confirmed ongoing discussions and assured that these developments would not impact the administration’s operations, as previous ministerial resignations had already been addressed with new appointments. (NNT)





































