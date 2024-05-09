Bangkok warns of potential tap water taste change from high tides

The Metropolitan Waterworks Authority (MWA) has issued an advisory warning that tap water may experience changes in taste variations during certain periods between May 9 and 15.

This is due to another round of high tides in the Chao Phraya River.







The high tides are expected to push saltwater further upstream, affecting the raw water intake at the Samlae Pumping Station in Pathum Thani province. This saltwater intrusion can impact the taste of the treated tap water.

Areas likely to be affected include those in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, and Samut Prakan situated on the east side of the Chao Phraya River.









Despite the potential taste changes, the MWA assures the public that the tap water remains safe for consumption. The agency is closely monitoring the situation and implementing measures to minimize the impact on water quality.

The MWA recommends that consumers follow MWA’s daily water quality updates on Facebook, Line, and Instagram (@MWAthailand) and check real-time water quality data on the MWA website (https://twqonline.mwa.co.th/) or the MWA onMobile app. (TNA)





































