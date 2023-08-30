PM Srettha’s 1st cabinet meeting to discuss reduction in electricity and diesel fuel prices

The first cabinet meeting will discuss a reduction in oil prices, said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin after he held talks with the United Thai Nation Party on Wednesday.

Srettha met the outgoing energy minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow and the UTN’s economic team. They had a productive discussion on several issues, with a focus on the steps in the process to reduce electricity and diesel fuel prices. Additionally, they discussed other policy matters.







Regarding the possibility of reducing prices right after the first cabinet meeting, he stated that an announcement would be made promptly. He urged everyone to remain patient and confirmed that work would continue without interruption.

Meanwhile, Supattanapong said that they discussed energy prices, such as gas prices during the meeting today. As for the likelihood of energy prices decreasing after the new government takes office, Supattanapong said that the matter would need further discussion with the new Energy Minister. (TNA)

















