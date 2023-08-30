Pheu Thai leader to step down

The Pheu Thai party’s leader Cholnan Srikaew will resign to keep his word after his mission to form a new government is completed, said Pheu Thai party list MP Adisorn Piengkes.

Adisorn posted a message on social media stating that Cholnan will step down as the party’s leader following the successful establishment of the government, which saw Srettha Thavisin become the prime minister.







His resignation means that the party will have to elect a new party executive committee within 60 days.

During the election campaign for votes, Pheu Thai leader promised that his party would not join a coalition which included the military-linked parties otherwise he would step down as party leader.







Cholnan had announced on Aug 21 during the press conference on the formation of the government which includes pro-military parties, United Thai Nation and Palang Pracharath that he would take the responsibility and was ready to resign without hesitation. However, he stressed the importance of completing the formation of the Pheu Thai-led government before officially stepping down.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chalanan Srikaew’s name has emerged as a candidate for the position of Public Health Minister in the cabinet lineup. (TNA)













