OKMD and Thammasat University sign MoU on EdTech program

The Office of Knowledge Management and Development (OKMD) collaborated with Thammasat University to launch a program for start-ups to generate educational innovation, as they believe in the power of Thai entrepreneurs to develop unique products that match the needs of the global market.

The official opening ceremony was held together with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between President of OKMD Dr. Twarath Sutabutr and Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs of Thammasat University Assoc. Prof. Dr. Pipop Udorn.







The MoU is for collaboration in the launch of the “LEARN LAB: OKMD X 88 Learnovation Program” to improve the occupational competence and potential of people and entrepreneurs in the field of innovation. The program brought together over 30 education ecosystem and education technology professionals, as well as connections with investors, partners, and potential customers to provide opportunities to develop new technologies aimed at the worldwide market.

“LEARN LAB: OKMD X 88 Learnovation Program” runs from August 30th to October 5th, with 20 teams selected from over 100 applicants. The program includes training and workshops, guidance from education experts, and community activities to connect with partners. (NNT)













