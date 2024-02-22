PM Srettha unveils ‘Thailand Vision 2030’ focusing global industrial and aviation hub

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has unveiled Thailand Vision 2030 at the Government House with a commitment to boosting Thailand as a global industrial hub, driving the economy towards a sustainable future, including tourism, wellness & medical, food, aviation, future automotive manufacturing, technology, and finance.

Prime Minister Srettha reveals that the government has set an ambitious goal. Thailand will step onto the central stage of the region, leveraging the advantageous factors that nurture our country, including natural resources, tourist attractions, year-round warm climate, primed infrastructure, and, above all, the paramount potential of the Thai people.







The first vision is the goal to become a Tourism Hub. Despite Thailand being the world’s 50th largest country, it holds the eighth place for world’s tourist destinations. The tourism industry generates income for over one third of the Thai population, and it is estimated to have an economic value of over 2.3 trillion baht, or about 70% of the annual expenditure budget. The government will unceasingly promote Thai soft power, Thailand’s life and soul, to be in the spotlight worldwide in terms of culture, festivals, concerts, films, arts, food, and notably, sports and martial arts, which are the identities of the Thai people. Furthermore, the government will promote some provinces to be world’s heritage, for instance, Nan province and support regional transportation, facilitate tourists, remove all travel restrictions and concerns by granting free visas to several countries: China, Kazakhstan, and India, turning Thailand into a regional travel hub, especially in the CLMV countries, comprising Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam. After this, tourism in Thailand must be promoted and enhanced in all aspects, across every province, including both primary and secondary cities. Additionally, regulations that hinder tourism, such as service hours, sale of alcoholic beverages, and tax adjustments for events or competitions, will be amended, while support for homestays for global visitors will be provided. Each local agency must promote nature, history, culture, and lifestyles as selling points. Moreover, the government will relax regulations to attract global events like concerts, movies, and art exhibitions to Thailand. These efforts will increase revenue for leading hotels, Thai accommodations, restaurants, local specialties, and agricultural products.









The second vision is Wellness & Medical Hub. The government will propel the healthcare industry to become a global holistic healthcare center. Due to the fact that Thailand’s healthcare system is globally renowned, whether for Thai traditional healthcare or qualified service-minded personnel who can provide care for all ages and diseases at reasonable prices, these factors have become compelling selling points to attract a large number of tourists to travel to Thailand. According to 2023 data, it was found that health tourism generated revenue of over 40 billion baht. Additionally, the government is proceeding to develop Thailand’s healthcare system by expanding universal healthcare coverage from 30 baht for any disease to 30 baht anywhere. This initiative will enhance healthcare service accessibility for Thai people, both in government hospitals and private facilities. The utilization of AI will link databases across all 77 provinces with just one national identification card, a system which has recently been implemented in four provinces and is expected to be completed nationwide by the end of this year. Furthermore, the government will increase the number of doctors and nurses to meet public demands and enhance the quality of life for healthcare personnel. Additionally, there will be endeavors to promote Thai traditional medicine, Thai massage, Thai spas, and herbal medicine. Moreover, the government will support Thai entrepreneurs in operating Wellness Centers abroad.







The third vision is Agriculture Food Hub. The government aims to elevate Thailand’s agricultural industry to support global food security under the concept ‘Fish in the water, rice in the fields, money in the pocket,’ representing Thailand’s abundance. The goal is to establish Thailand as the world’s kitchen, capable of exporting all types of cuisines to global markets. This is due to Thailand’s geographical advantages, climates, and holistic industry chain from crop cultivation, livestock farming, fishing, processing, culinary arts, and recipe creation. As a result, Thailand is known for its outstanding and globally renowned flavors. With over 196 Michelin-rated restaurants and more than 35 Michelin-starred establishments, Thailand has demonstrated its culinary excellence The government will intervene to elevate agriculture, promote Thai farmers to triple their income within 4 years of this administration. It will ensure the fertility of land, water, crop varieties, livestock, and fish species. Irrigation areas will be expanded to cover 40 million acres. Precision agriculture, livestock, and addressing PM 2.5 issues will be managed concurrently. Support will be provided to agricultural products nationwide to access global markets, driving Thailand to become a global food factor. According to data from the United Nations Population Division, it is projected that by the year 2050, the global population will reach nearly 10 billion people, which is almost 2 billion more than the current population. With the increase in population, there will be a greater demand for food. Thailand is capable of producing food from agricultural inception to export to global markets. The government will develop the future food industry, research and develop high-protein plant-based foods, as well as innovative and exotic foods, which are expected to be trends in the global market. Additionally, the government will elevate the quality of food, including Halal, food for patients, and other special diets. Moreover, the government will support Thai entrepreneurs to operate more restaurants abroad, making Thailand a key player in the global food industry.

The fourth vision is Aviation Hub. The government aims to develop infrastructure and enhance transportation systems both domestically and internationally. Leveraging Thailand’s geographical advantages, with a population of over 280 million, ranking 5th globally, and an environment conducive to tourism and work at all levels and price ranges, the government plans to develop airports to accommodate airline transit and prepare to adjust routes and flight schedules to increase transit capacity as Thailand is closer to global economic hubs than neighboring countries. There are airports in both primary and secondary cities ready to be home bases. The government will also improve infrastructure such as runways, control towers, warehouses, and establish a controlled temperature cargo transportation system (Cold Chain). It will increase human resources for security checks and enhance service quality at all levels to prepare to be the homeland of both Thai and international airlines. Equipped with the largest maintenance and repair center in the region, this will drive the growth of service sectors, transportation, hotels, tourism, food, and agricultural products to global markets.







The fifth vision is Logistic Hub. The government plans to develop infrastructure to enhance transportation capacity both domestically and internationally. The government aims to increase economic opportunities and distribute prosperity from major cities to smaller ones. This includes upgrading airports and expanding both main and secondary roads. By 2050, Motorway will be expanded tenfold from its current 250 kilometers to nearly 2,500 kilometers, and the national highway system will be widened by 4 lanes, from 20,000 to 23,000 kilometers. This network will connect from the northern border adjacent to Myanmar to the Thai-Malaysian border. In terms of rail systems, dual-track railways will be developed, extending an additional 2,000 kilometers, making the total rail network within cities reach 5,500 kilometers by 2030. The mass transit systems in both Bangkok and regions will increase by 2.5 times, covering nearly 700 kilometers of routes. High-speed trains will link to three airports and extend to the Nong Khai border, connecting to deep-sea ports at Laem Chabang for heavy industry, electronics, components, and food industries. This will establish Thailand as a transportation hub for ASEAN, connecting China, Europe, and serving as a hub for global trade via the Land Bridge connecting the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. This mega project investment will span 20 years. Besides infrastructure, we must streamline all processes (One Stop Service) to prevent government systems and paperwork from hindering both people and cargo transportation, as it reflects poorly on the country. Leading global companies will invest in Thailand, creating jobs, opportunities, and income.

The sixth vision is Future Mobility Hub. The government has set a goal for Thailand to become a Future Mobility Hub, the central hub for automotive production in the future. The aim is to attract investments of over 1 trillion baht, with discussions held with more than 10 automotive companies, resulting in commitments to invest over 150 billion baht in Thailand. This is due to the rapid growth of our economy, particularly in the automotive industry, with Japanese automotive companies choosing Thailand as their second home. Today, as the industry transitions to electric vehicles (EVs), Thailand has received positive responses because of its readiness across the entire supply chain. We have component manufacturers, engineers, and programmers with potential. The government plans to promote the EV industry throughout the supply chain, from research and development to automotive supplies manufacturing, tire production, battery manufacturing, parts assembly, and maintenance, creating a complete ecosystem within the country. Additionally, support will be provided to Japanese automotive companies to help transition the Thai economy into the automotive industry of the future. Furthermore, the government has prepared for other technologies such as hydrogen engines to support future industries.







The seventh vision is Digital Economy Hub. The government has set a goal to attract future industries in digital technology, innovation, and AI to expand businesses in Thailand, particularly in high-tech technologies. This includes investing in semiconductor manufacturing plants, establishing data centers to support cloud computing, conducting research and implementing AI applications in Thailand, as well as attracting Deep Tech companies to Thailand through a Sandbox model. The government will provide funding support to companies through investment funds to enhance competitiveness and will establish a Matching Fund to provide additional capital to promising companies. Additionally, the government will prepare to adjust legal processes that hinder company establishment, work processes, salary payments, property ownership, etc., to attract talented individuals to establish roots in Thailand. Furthermore, the government will support companies to expand their businesses to neighboring countries by leveraging Thailand’s regional hub capabilities. This will provide opportunities for young people who aspire to work with leading global companies without having to relocate abroad. It will also provide opportunities for Thai people who want to start their own startups and create their own unicorns in the future.

The last vision is Financial Hub. The government aims to transform Thailand into the Financial Center of Southeast Asia by establishing a robust financial system, attracting globally renowned financial institutions to invest, creating a Wall Street financial neighborhood in ASEAN, and developing infrastructure to support the future financial system powered by blockchain technology without intermediaries. Additionally, the government plans to unlock various digital assets to be utilized as tangible assets in the real world and facilitate the connection between current-world assets and the digital realm. Moreover, the government will initiate the development of a sustainable Carbon Credit Trading financial system, which will become increasingly important in the future. To achieve these goals, the government must establish agencies and regulations to support the transition to the new era of finance.







In conclusion, the Foundation to success lies in a multifaceted approach. Prime Minister Srettha emphasized that aiming for success alone is not enough. Becoming centers of various industries requires the collective effort and collaboration of all citizens. Economic prosperity goals must be accompanied by societal development initiatives, including Transparency in governmental processes, tangible infrastructure improvements, and social enhancements. The government aims to upgrade all state systems to cloud-based platforms for faster service delivery, along with establishing standardized government application SDKs accessible to both the public and private sectors. Additionally, the government prioritizes Equality across genders, professions, healthcare access, and support for the elderly, disabled, pregnant women, and children. A broad-minded culture, or Soft Power, is nurtured and evolved to adapt to changing times while maintaining identity and generating income opportunities. Education is pivotal and will undergo development with the government setting standards and creating new learning avenues, encouraging private sector participation in content development and play-based learning. Efforts will also be made to improve English proficiency among Thai children and extend to other languages. Safety & Security are paramount, aiming for a crime-free society free from substance abuse. Lastly, transitioning to an Energy Security is essential, ensuring access to clean and affordable energy for both citizens and businesses. (NNT)































