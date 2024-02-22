Police Chief highlights better welfare and quality of life for personnel

Following the recent meeting on the 2024 police budget, the Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police has revealed the challenges and difficulties in managing personnel and budget. This is especially true for VIP protection duty with limited manpower.

Police General Torsak Sukvimol, the police chief, explained that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a shortage of replacement personnel, resulting in an increased workload for the officers on duty.







Regarding law enforcement, the police chief has assured that all procedures will be conducted transparently and justly, with clear evidence used in decision-making, including prosecuting or rehabilitating drug users.







He reiterated that various projects of the Royal Thai Police are meticulously audited to ensure transparency and build public confidence, with clear policies in place to prevent corruption and subsequent problems.

Moreover, Police General Torsak has emphasized the need to provide better welfare and quality of life for police personnel. He reasoned that doing so would enable them to perform their duties efficiently. (NNT)































